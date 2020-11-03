Battleground Florida: Who will win the race for the White House?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden on Tuesday as the country looks to decide who will spend the next four years in the White House.

President Donald Trump is hoping to earn a second term leading the nation alongside Vice President Mike Pence while former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to oust him and become president with running mate Kamala Harris by his side.

Similar to years past, the road to the White House in 2020 likely will run through Florida. It will be hard for either candidate to win the presidency without winning the battleground state.

While all eyes are on the presidential election this year, control of the Senate is also up for grabs. Florida’s two senators – Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott – are not up for re-election this year, but several seats in neighboring states could end up flipping.

Florida does have several seats in the House of Representatives up for grabs, including eight in the Tampa Bay area.

