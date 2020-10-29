Battleground Florida: All eyes on Sunshine State in final stretch of 2020 election

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s often said the road to the White House runs through Florida and, if the schedules for both presidential campaigns are any indication, that rings true this year.

Both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, have put a strong focus on the Sunshine State in the final stretch before Election Day.

While both campaigns have sent several surrogates to the state in the past week, with more visits scheduled in the coming days, the candidates themselves are both set to appear in Tampa on Thursday. President Trump has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. rally at Raymond James Stadium while Biden is set to hold a drive-in rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama was in Florida earlier this week stumping for his former vice president. Biden’s former opponent in the Democratic primaries, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, also campaigned here.

On the other side of the aisle, Vice President Mike Pence was in Lakeland over the weekend. President Trump’s children were also in the Sunshine State to campaign for their father.

Looking forward, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris announced Thursday that she would visit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida on Saturday to encourage Floridians to vote. Elsewhere in Florida on Saturday, Eric Trump is scheduled to visit Jacksonville Beach and Longwood.

Your Local Election Headquarters is keeping you informed this election season. Evan Donovan, JB Biunno and DC correspondent Kellie Meyer will be live at 1 p.m. ET on Battleground Florida looking head to Election Day.

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: