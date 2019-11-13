Drag queen sashays into Trump impeachment hearings

Pissi Myles, right, a special contributor with Happs News, a live news source that streams through Twitter, goes through security, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, as she arrives for the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NBC) – Spotted towering over the gray and blue suits packed into the first day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing was an enormous blond wig — that of Pissi Myles, a drag performer from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today,” Myles told NBC News. “Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

Pissi Myles, center, a special contributor with Happs News, a live news source that streams through Twitter, reports with her cell phone, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Myles, according to her bio, is an award-winning drag performer, comedy producer and winner of Philly Drag Wars and Miss Fish NYC who performs regularly in the New York area. Myles is also a regular performer in Fire Island Pines, a largely gay male summer vacation destination, and has a podcast, “My Gay Spooky Family.”



“Someone did just ask me last night if there’s anything in D.C. that surprises me anymore,” remarked NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla in a tweet Wednesday morning from Capitol Hill on Myles’ grand entrance.

