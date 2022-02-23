Digital license plates could come to Florida if new bill passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A possible move to future technology could be coming to Florida this year, if a bill passes that allows for digital license plates. Should it pass, the Sunshine State’s residents could upgrade displays and move away from metal license plates entirely.

House Bill 91, proposed by Rep. Nicholas Duran, D-Miami, would create the option for state residents to use a digitally-displayed license plate, instead of the current metal plates that are the national standard. At this time, only three states allow use of the digital plates, Arizona, California and Michigan.

As the plates would not be required to be digital if the bill passes, it’s largely a vanity item in terms of practicality, similar to custom license plate numbers.

Some of the digital plates are made by Reviver Auto, a California-based company. According to their site, Florida was attempting a digital license plate program in 2021. The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 862, was sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, but the bill died in the Appropriations Committee last April.

Now, Duran’s bill is making its way through the legislative process. As written, HB 91 would make it legal to use a digital plate “in lieu of a physical license plate” so long as the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles determines the display is readable by current plate recognition hardware and software.

Should it pass, HB 91 would take effect immediately upon becoming law. DHSMV would allow motor vehicles registered with a digital plate to be used by Oct. 1, 2023, according to the bill’s text. Additionally, DHSMV would be allowed to contract with companies that produce the items.

For drivers that switch to digital plates, the state would be required to have partner companies maintain an inventory and registration list of each digital plate issued. The digital plates would be required to have wireless connectivity and include all of the information a physical, metal license plate would have.

The legislative analysis of the digital license plate bill said the cost to residents would be high, but would not have an effect on state budgets. If Florida contracts with Reviver to offer digital plates to drivers, each driver using them would have to pay hundreds of dollars.

“In addition to any fees associated with the purchase of the digital license plate, the consumer is also responsible for paying to DHSMV all applicable motor vehicle fees, including the annual use fee associated with any specialty license plate the consumer wishes to display on the digital license plate,” according to the state legislature.

The analysis says digital license plates could be used for charging electronic tolls and broadcasting emergency alerts.

“One digital license plate provider, Reviver, prices their digital license plates starting at $899.” the analysis said. Drivers would also have to get a physical license plate from DHSMV before getting a digital one. The cost to make the digital plates work would also fall largely on the consumers themselves.

“Assuming that most of the connectivity programming is between the digital license plate provider and the consumer, the bill will have an insignificant impact on DHSMV expenditures,” according to legislative analysis. “If DHSMV is expected to provide connectivity, DHSMV asserts that this will require a significant amount of programming to multiple major DHSMV computer systems.”

The analysis also said the plates must have geolocation data for the vehicles they’re on, but that the data must be protected. Specialty license plates could also be offered digitally, but must comply with department procedures. If approved by the legislature and signed into law, HB 91 would allow for use of “static logo displays” for fleet license plates, specialty plates, plates visualizing military service and plates for use by government officials and federal and state lawmakers.