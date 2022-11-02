TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) — With less than a week until Election Day, Governor Ron DeSantis says he expects Florida’s results to be part of a national red wave, while challenger Charlie Crist is holding on to hope for an upset next Tuesday.

In traditionally red Pasco County, Republican voters started arriving hours before DeSantis took the stage at Starkey Market in Trinity.

“Are you glad that in Florida we chose freedom over Fauciism?” DeSantis told the crowd of his supporters.

The governor touted Florida’s record tourism numbers in 2021. He also highlighted his decisions to reopen schools in the fall of 2020 and ban vaccine mandates and passports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People appreciated having jobs,” he said. “They appreciated having education for their kids. They appreciated having freedom to make their own decisions and not be beat down with mandates.”

Fresh off his rally Tuesday with President Joe Biden, Crist continued campaigning in South Florida Wednesday.

“For choice for Charlie, for lack of freedom go for Ron,” Crist said at a campaign stop in Palm Beach County.

Crist continues to focus on an issue the governor didn’t mention at his rally, abortion.

“On the first day of the Crist administration I will sign an executive order to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Crist said.

They are two candidates with strong ties to Tampa Bay and vastly different visions for the future of this state vying for votes in the final days before the election.

“Six days from now, we can change the whole equation and we’ll shock the world,” Crist said.

“Are you ready to send your governor back to Tallahassee,” DeSantis said.

Crist will take his “Choose Freedom” bus tour to Orange County on Thursday, including one stop with performers from the musical “Hamilton.”

On Friday, DeSantis kicks off his “Don’t Tread on Florida” tour with stops this weekend in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties.

Depending on where you live in Tampa Bay, there are two or three days left for early voting.