BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues spoke at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Bradenton. The event was centered on “bringing accountability to the higher education system” in Florida.

DeSantis said the United States was currently in the midst of a larger societal discussion on what the purpose of higher education is. He said it was especially centered on publicly funded systems.

“I think you have the dominant view, which is not the right view. The dominant view is the use of higher education under this view is to impose ideological conformity, to try to promote political activism,” DeSantis said. “That’s what a university should be. That’s not what we believe is appropriate in the state of Florida. Instead we need our higher education to focus on promoting academic excellence, the pursuit of truth, and to give students the foundation to think for themselves.”

DeSantis said the “dominant approach” was common around the U.S., and that people see it “manifested” around the country as “DEI bureaucracies,” saying that they were “hostile to academic freedom and constitute a drain on resources” by committing to things like Critical Race Theory and mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The governor said that the state had passed the Stop WOKE Act in 2022 to remove those requirements and stop them “from imposing an agenda on people” to prevent private employees from being forced to go through DEI training.

“They will also do things like require diversity statements is what they call it, but that’s basically like making people take a political oath,” DeSantis said. “In fact, that has been applied across the country, so if a candidate says ‘my view is to treat everyone the same regardless of the color of their skin,’ that they get points off for saying that. That you have to embrace things like critical theory, like the idea of implicit bias and all of those other things, and that’s just not appropriate.”

He said after his inauguration after reelection, the state had requested how much state colleges were spending on DEI programs, staff, and activities, and that “it was a lot of money. Not the best use of your money” and promising to “do something about that” at the day’s event.

The governor said the administrative bloat was due to the student loan system in the U.S., which was expanding bureaucrats and was a “failed model.” DeSantis said the new reforms would require core curriculum be grounded “in actual history, the actual philosophy that has shaped Western civilization.” He said students should get “meaningful degrees” not degrees like “zombie studies.” It’s a degree he’s criticized on multiple occasions.

Additionally, DeSantis said Florida would eliminate “all DEI and CRT bureaucracies” in Florida, and that it served as an ideological and political filter, firing criticism at New College of Florida.

“New College has really embraced that, and I think that’s why the enrollment is down so much, because people want to see true academics, and they want to get rid of some of the political window dressing that accompanies this,” DeSantis said, saying Florida was possibly the first to “leading by example” to do so.

An event briefing pamphlet handed to media read “Education not Indoctrination” and set out a series of requirements that the state will be pursuing as an effort to reform its educational system.

Those requirements were said to be “rooted in the values of liberty and the western tradition,” such as:

Requiring any general education course to provide a strong education foundation and “not promote ideological indoctrination,”

Require colleges and universities to “prioritize graduating students with degrees that lead to high-wage jobs,” and not those which are “designed to further a political agenda

Prohibiting “political filters like DEI statements” when making hiring decisions

Prohibiting public institutions from “supporting campus activities or programs that promote divisive concepts like DEI and CRT.”

Additionally, the explanatory document said the reform had a goal of empowering boards of trustees at universities to do a post-tenure review at any time, allow presidents to make hiring decisions by “reestablishing their authority over” the process, and amend research standards to require “annual research expenditures of $50 million for STEM related programs, businesses or industry partners that will employ Floridians.”

DeSantis’ mention of the five-year tenure review was a callback to legislation passed in 2022 to no longer allow unlimited tenure. The governor said the change of hiring practices for Florida universities would also allow the state to prevent “certain worldviews” from being promoted when making academic hiring decisions by faculty committees.

The document also said the 2023-2024 budget recommendation from DeSantis would include $15 million for faculty and student recruitment at New College of Florida, with $10 million annually recurring, and another $100 million for recruitment and retention of “highly qualified faculty at state universities.”

The proposal also included “refocusing three Florida institutes on developing courses and curriculum that can be used to educate the next generation on the values of liberty and constitutionalism.”

The move to change academic standards and which campus activities and programs are supported is likely to draw a legal challenge, in a similar vein to legal contests of 2022’s Stop WOKE Act, which is still going through multiple federal challenges.

Just a roughly 10 minute drive away in Sarasota, DeSantis’ newly appointed members of the New College of Florida board of trustees were set to meet with their colleagues for the first time since being named to the positions.

