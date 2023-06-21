TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used to be in lockstep when it came to their COVID-19 response. Now, they are accusing each other of lying about their record.

The latest battle between the two GOP primary frontrunners came late Tuesday in the form of attack videos.

First, Trump’s campaign offered up an attack ad that accuses DeSantis of locking down the state.

“Lockdown Ron – he failed Florida, don’t let him fail America,” the ad said.

The governor’s campaign was quick to respond, tweeting a video featuring a montage of the Trump commending DeSantis’ COVID-19 response.

For the record, both Trump and the governor supported lockdowns and vaccine mandates initially. The two have since pivoted, and seem to be fighting each other over who hates them more.

“What you’re seeing is Trump and DeSantis, attempting to create daylight, attempting to create some space amongst themselves, even though there was fairly a good bit of similarity in the early days of the pandemic,” political communications expert Josh Scacco said.

Political communication experts like Scacco suggests “the governor’s initial visibility was in a lot of ways related to COVID.”