MILTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Imogene Theater in Milton, with details likely centered on discussing plans to expand rural broadband access in Florida.

At DeSantis’ “Framework for Freedom” budget announcement on Wednesday, broadband expansion was included as a priority for the 2023 fiscal year.

In the budget listing for the framework, the governor included $100 million for broadband initiatives across the state.

The event is expected to start at 10:15 a.m./9:15 a.m. CT.

