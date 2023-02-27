LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at Reedy Creek Fire Station #4 in Lake Buena Vista.

The topic of the event was not disclosed with the scheduling announcement.

However, there is a possibility the event is centered on the February special legislative session’s bill to create a state-run board to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District and dissolve the special governing and tax status currently used by the Walt Disney Company.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m.

