FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at the Yucatan Beach Stand on Old San Carlos Boulevard.

Thursday evening, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier sent a resignation letter to the governor, with his effective exit date on Dec. 28. The letter was sent the day after the special session on property insurance completed.

The topic of the event was not disclosed in the briefing announcement, but the governor said he’d be signing the two remaining bills from December’s special legislative session while speaking in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. DeSantis will be joined by Speaker of the House Paul Renner, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, and Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

