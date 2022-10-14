CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Cape Coral at the city’s police department.

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore. While the topic was not disclosed, the scheduling announcement said the event would start at 10:15 a.m.

In Punta Gorda on Thursday, DeSantis announced special funding being allocated to help first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian get back on their feet.

