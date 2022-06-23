FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at Broward Health Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The event is expected to start at 1:15 p.m. The governor will be joined by Michelle Branham, the Secretary for the Department of Elder Affairs.

The topic of the event was not disclosed with the schedule notice.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.