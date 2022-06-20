TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at Pig Bar-B-Q in Callahan, Fla. He was joined by Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Signage at the event read “Infrastructure Improvements for Nassau County.” The state awarded $4 million to Callahan for construction of a clean water supply plant at Crawford Industrial.

Before addressing the announcements he would be making for Nassau County, DeSantis addressed election results in the country of Columbia, saying the state would “stand with” the people in the state with ties to the country.

“We’ve got a problem in the Western Hemisphere with Marxism and totalitarianism really spreading,” DeSantis said. “We thought, 25 years ago, the Cold War and all of this stuff, and it just keeps rearing its head. We’ll continue to stand with the people of Florida here, who are really passionate about freedom in the Western Hemisphere, particularly in Columbia. But, very disappointing and troubling result.”

Then, the governor said the state was very focused on improving Florida’s industrial base and adding opportunities for jobs and business, as well as economic development more generally. Discussing efforts by Florida’s government to meet the goals of improving those factors, DeSantis highlighted moves to train more workers to perform manufacturing and transportation jobs, as well as bonuses for those who enter those industries.

“We want to make more stuff in the United States, we want to make more stuff in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “That’s been something we’ve been committed to since the time I’ve been governor. Our goal was to be number one in workforce by 2030, we’d been in the bottom half of states since I’ve been governor.”

DeSantis said the improvements, with Florida “shooting up” in rankings, were due to the policies and investment the state had made while he was in office.

Mentioning the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund, a source of money used to improve infrastructure across the state and create programs for job training and hiring, DeSantis said the fund had made a huge impact, and they’d be awarding more from the fund in Nassau County.

“If you look here, there’s people who apply for this stuff we’ve got a lot of great opportunities, we’ve gotta pick what’s going to give the state of Florida the biggest value,” DeSantis said. “The town of Callahan and the Crawford Diamond Industrial Park are primed to bring more jobs to the area and the people of Nassau County.”

DeSantis said the area was growing and people wanted to move there, due to port and ground transport access, making it a good area for manufacturing. The grant to be awarded would be aimed at expanding an expansion of those industrial efforts. To that end, the state awarded $4 million to Callahan for construction of a clean water supply plant at Crawford Industrial.

The governor said the state of Florida was committed to growing the workforce and providing opportunities. The expansion is expected to provide for more than 2,000 manufacturing jobs to come to Nassau, and an expected economic impact of $25 million, according to DeSantis.

After presenting the funding check to officials, DeSantis received a challenge coin from the town, then introduced speakers to discuss the impact of the funding. After Sec. Eagle and local officials spoke, DeSantis came back to the podium.

DeSantis said the Republican Party for Florida would be sending invitations out for the Sunshine State Summit, to discuss the competitive districts across the state born from the recently redrawn congressional map. Qualifiers for the state’s primary elections ended on Friday. DeSantis said “we want to make sure” to have informative debates for candidates in the 2022 midterm races. Then he took questions from the crowd.

Addressing a question about the COVID-19 vaccination debate from Friday, DeSantis said the White House had lied about a change in policy.

“The White House is lying about it, surprise. Not surprised the White House would lie, definitely not surprised that legacy media would amplify the lie, because that’s what they do,” DeSantis said. “The state of Florida, they came out with an article saying the state of Florida has not ordered, it’s Department of Health has not ordered mRNA jabs for the babies. Yes, we didn’t. We recommend against it. We are not going to have any programs where we’re trying to jab six month old babies with mRNA. That’s just the reality. I think what they thought would happen was that we’d be embarrassed about it.”

DeSantis said Florida was watching the policies of European countries, and said that some don’t “allow Moderna for under age 30, or they recommend against it.” He said the state would not order it.

“That was always that, we still have not ordered it, we are not going to order it,” DeSantis said. “Now what they’re saying is because practitioners and hospitals can order it, somehow we’ve reversed. I said from the beginning that we’d be able to do that. We don’t have the authority to prevent it, and quite frankly if someone wants to make a different decision, I would just caution people to look at the actual data in the clinical trial. It is the weakest possible data that you can possibly see. Very small number of people, what the recommendation is from them doesn’t even track the outcomes.”

The governor said residents can talk to their doctors and ask their pediatricians, saying that there was no protection from severe disease from the vaccination. He said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s study of the vaccine had given no proven benefit for a baby.

“Joe Ladapo, our Department of Health has looked at it, there is no proven benefit to put a baby with an, on mRNA. That’s why our recommendation is against it, that’s different from prohibiting the use of it,” DeSantis said the state did not have the authority to prohibit the vaccines. “Quite frankly, we’re confident people can make their own judgment on. I would say when you look at the trial, one of the things they did, they did not have babies or very young kids who had recovered from COVID in the trial. So we don’t know what this will do for people who had recovered.”

The governor said the study had recommended giving the vaccine to kids and young babies that had recovered from the virus, despite the fact that DeSantis said “they don’t have any clinical data,” to support it.

DeSantis said the European countries had been right about COVID-19 response more than Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or the White House had been as far as policy was concerned, and brought up how he’d been criticized as governor for his decision to keep schools open and reopen businesses.

“People can make their judgments, but ask questions. The facto f the matter is, this whole year has shown us, these regulatory agencies in the federal government have shown us that they have become subsidiaries of the pharmaceutical companies,” DeSantis said. “They are not independent regulators, they are basically there to rubber stamp what Pfizer wants to do. So people can make their judgements on it, but we have not ordered any for the Department of Health. There’s been absolutely zero change in our recommendations. And remember we were the first state to recommend against 6 to 11-year-olds, we never had any state programs for any of that. There have been some practitioners have ordered it and some have gotten it. Most parents are not giving it with the kids with the mRNA, and this is the same thing.”

He said it was a continuation of the same policies the state has had in place since the spring.