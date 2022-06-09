FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak alongside military and veterans affairs leaders in Fort Walton Beach Thursday.

The governor will be joined by Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard Major General James O. Eifert, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Major General James S. “Hammer” Hartsell, and Senior Chancellor Henry Mack.

The event’s topic was not disclosed in the scheduling announcement but will be held at Props Craft Brewery & Taproom at 11:30 a.m./10:30 a.m. CST.

Watch the event live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page. This is a developing story.