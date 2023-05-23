TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sources tell 8 On Your Side Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his run for the presidency Wednesday.

DeSantis has reportedly enlisted the help of none other than Elon Musk to make it official.

The governor’s decision on whether or not he would run has cast a long shadow over the 2024 race.

Now, finally have some answers and the governor – true to form – is not following the traditional playbook.

After months of speculation, DeSantis is expected to make his bid for the White House official in less than 24 hours.

Sources within the administration say the governor will be discussing upcoming plans on Twitter Spaces, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

NBC News was the first to report DeSantis will announce he’s running during a chat with Elon Musk, the controversial tech billionaire.

DeSantis will also release a launch video.

Then, after Memorial Day, he’ll hit the campaign trail.

Tara Newsom is a political professor at St. Petersburg College. “This is an explosive and unexpected turn of events … it’s a smart move because he needed to differentiate himself in this growing field of Republican candidates,” said Newsom. “The upside is the reach that Elon Musk has … Elon Musk being an international icon of business acumen, is a formidable comparison to Donald Trump.”

Musk has more than 140 million followers on Twitter.

It’s unclear if Musk is formally endorsing DeSantis.

On Twitter, he has also shown support for other GOP contenders, including Sen. Tim Scott who launched his bid Monday.

“The negative is that Elon Musk is incredibly controversial and we’ve watched over the past year the ups and downs of his takeover of Twitter,” said Newsom.

“It’s a stark contrast to announce your candidacy with Elon Musk, who is a billionaire, tech-savvy, and sort of part of the elite.”

Speaking at a conference for Christian communicators on Monday, DeSantis signaled a signature of his candidacy will be his fight against so-called wokeness.

“You can’t force somebody to choose pronouns, we’re not going to let them try to impose the idea of gender fluidity on our kids,” said DeSantis. “And if Disney doesn’t like that, well here I stand I am not backing down one inch.”

Right now, the GOP frontrunner is goTrump, leading DeSantis by large margins in recent polls.

The governor will have to unite a coalition big enough to overcome Trump.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the state, including Sen. Shevrin Jones are getting ready.

“We knew that this day was coming,” said Jones.

“I think you’re going to see us show America what his track record is or what it has been in ‘Florida and what Florida has been under the leadership of Ron DeSantis.”

Sources within the administration say the governor is proud to run on his record.

They say during the pandemic, he kept schools open and right now, Florida has one of the lowest unemployment rates among the top 10 largest states.

Finally, they point to population growth in the state, noting people vote with their feet.