TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in the state capitol following his cabinet meeting.

The announcement from the governor’s office did not clarify the topic of the event, though he will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The event is expected to begin at 10:45 a.m. in the Capitol’s Cabinet Meeting Room. There is a possibility that the announcement will be for one or more special legislative sessions, to call state lawmakers back to the capitol to handle issues in the state, such as home insurance.

The possibility of a special session has not yet been confirmed. Another possibility is the ongoing redistricting debate in the legislature. The latest version of the map change for the state’s congressional districts, Senate Bill 102, was signed and presented to the governor this morning.

Previously, DeSantis said he would veto the version the legislature was working on.

You can watch the news conference live on WFLA.com.