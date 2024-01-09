TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to deliver his annual State of the State Address on Tuesday, kicking off the 2024 legislative session.

The annual address is supposed to be about the governor’s vision for Florida’s future, but like last year, DeSantis’ message is likely indented for the rest of the country.

In his 2023 speech, DeSantis touted his conservative achievements and laid the groundwork to run on what he called the “Florida blueprint.” He announced his presidential run about two months later.

On Tuesday, DeSantis will make an appearance at the state capitol before shifting his focus to his embattled presidential campaign. His speech can be viewed in the live video player above at 11 a.m.

“He will definitely say the state of the state is strong,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said. “He has to at least check that box, but I suspect he’s going to use his State of the State address as his last-ditch effort to pitch to national donors and to voters in Iowa. He’d rather be on the ground in Iowa than he would be in Florida.”

The governor departs for Iowa after addressing the legislature. The session convenes just days before the Iowa caucus, which is largely viewed as a bellwether for what’s to come for the rest of the primary season. DeSantis’ performance in the contest may be crucial to his campaign’s survival.

Back in Florida, the Republican-dominated legislature is tasked with reviewing around 1,700 bills over the next two months. On the agenda are issues like education, guns, pronouns and the state’s property insurance crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.