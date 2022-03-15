DeSantis targets Black-held congressional seats, his own party

The GOP governor wants a court fight aimed at provisions in the federal Voting Rights Act and Florida’s constitution, sources said, as he runs for re-election and eyes 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abortion and immigration restrictions. A new election fraud police force. Limits on classroom discussion and instruction about sexuality, gender and race.

The Florida Legislature has become a front line in the nation’s culture wars, and its regular lawmaking session ends Monday after it provided a springboard for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ November re-election campaign, as well as his White House ambitions.

Now one major test remains to cement DeSantis’s first-term legacy as the strongest conservative governor in decades: undoing what’s known as a “minority access” congressional seat in north Florida held by a Black Democrat.

Ultimately, DeSantis wants a court fight aimed at provisions in the federal Voting Rights Act, as well as in the state’s Constitution, that generally prohibit the dilution of minority voting strength, according to sources familiar with the governor’s thinking.

