WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo are expected to speak in Winter Haven Thursday morning.

The event topic was not disclosed, but a scheduling announcement from the governor’s office said it was set to begin at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.