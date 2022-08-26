ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to speak at the Florida Realtors Convention and Trade Expo.

The event was set up to promote the Florida Realtors’ endorsement of several politicians, including DeSantis.

In his speech, DeSantis spoke of his pro-business policies throughout the pandemic.

Other officials who were present were Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Florida Realtors President Christina Pappas, and CEO Margy Grant.

You can watch DeSantis’ speech in the player above.