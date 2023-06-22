TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Tampa Thursday alongside several state and local officials.

The governor will take the stage at the Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City Campus at 9 a.m. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, he will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr., and State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

A topic for the event was not immediately provided.

