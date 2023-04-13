(WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Heartbeat Protection Act” on Thursday evening.

The bill reduces Florida’s 15-week abortion ban to six weeks.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

On Thursday, dozens filled the Capitol to protest the bill. Republicans and Democrats sparred over it for hours.

Protestors of the bill also spent the week outside the capitol at Leon County Courthouse.

The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking up to 15 weeks and fatal fetal conditions that go beyond 15 weeks.

There is a case in the Florida Supreme Court against the 15-week ban argues that the court should uphold previous rulings on the privacy clause in the Florida Constitution protecting abortion rights. The six-week ban would only take effect if the FLSC upholds the 15-week ban or if the justices decide the privacy clause does not apply to abortion rights, the six-week ban would go into effect 30 days after that ruling.