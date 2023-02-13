NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Naples at Florida SouthWestern State college’s Collier Campus.

The event follows the close of the February special legislative session in the Legislature, and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) and House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) are both expected to be in attendance.

