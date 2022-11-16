TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that people in the United States need to calm down after the November midterm elections.

He also called Florida a Republican “bright spot.”

“We just finished this election, people just need to chill out a little bit,” DeSantis said. “We have this Georgia runoff coming, it’s very important for Republicans to win that Georgia runoff. I mean, I know around the country, Florida was kind of the biggest bright spot, it was not so bright in other parts of the country.”

Despite the “dynamics that are in play,” DeSantis said the midterms were “substandard performance.” He said those given the opportunity to continue, like he did with his electoral victory, must “do something with that.”

“The reason why we won historic victory is because we led, we delivered, and we had your back when you needed us,” DeSantis said. “That’s why we won big. The fact, just think, literally we had that election last Tuesday, the next morning I’m in the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee because there’s a storm on the east coast of Florida.”

DeSantis said that they had showed they led with conviction and produced results.

“I never put my finger in the wind or took polls, I just did what I thought was right,” DeSantis said. “The election gives us the opportunity to continue to deliver, we’re going to continue to deliver and we’re not going to look back.”

He said with problems nationally, like inflation, open borders and other issues, Florida showed that “you can get the big things right” instead of having “failures.”