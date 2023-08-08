TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to shake-up his presidential campaign staff this week by replacing campaign manager with his gubernatorial chief of staff.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign confirmed the governor tapped James Uthmeier to take the lead in his embattled presidential run. He replaced Generra Peck, who will stay on the staff as a lead political strategist.

“James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” Communications Director Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

The campaign also tapped David Polyansky to join the operation. Polyansky is an advisor at the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC and previously served as chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz.

“David Polyansky will also be a critical addition to the team given his presidential campaign experience in Iowa and work at Never Back Down. We are excited about these additions as we continue to spread the governor’s message across the country. It’s time to reverse our nation’s decline and revive America’s future,” Romeo said.

The move comes on the heels of a turbulent month for the campaign. DeSantis recently let one-third of his staffers go as part of a campaign “reset” in the wake of slipping poll numbers. Another round of layoffs followed.

Last week, DeSantis’ biggest donor, budget hotel and aeronautics mogul Robert Bigelow, threatened to cut him off if he didn’t take on more moderate policy positions. In an interview with Reuters, Bigelow claimed he and other donors “are still on the fence” about supporting the governor.

The Messenger was the first to report the news of the DeSantis campaign’s latest staffing shake-up.