DeSantis refuses to take sides in Trump-Pence clash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/The Hill/NBC) – Eyeing a possible White House bid, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declined on Monday to weigh in on one of the most divisive issues in the GOP: Could then-Vice President Mike Pence have “overturned” the 2020 presidential election?

Asked Monday with whom he sides, DeSantis wouldn’t say.

“I’m not. I …” DeSantis told reporters at an immigration-related press event at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami, before cutting himself off.

Former President Trump has repeatedly asserted that Pence had the authority to toss out the election results. Pence, however, sharply rebuked that idea, saying at a Federalist Society event in Florida on Friday that it is “un-American” to think that one person could overturn the will of the voters.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”.

DeSantis, in particular, is in a difficult position. He’s up for reelection this year and is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In a recent survey, conducted by Marquette Law School, found that 43 percent of adults nationwide would support Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, while 33 percent would vote for Trump in a one-on-one match-up.

In a hypothetical race against DeSantis, 41 percent of adults nationwide said they would throw their support behind Biden, while 33 percent would support DeSantis.

DeSantis has refused to say publicly whether he will or will not challenge the former president should he wage a reelection campaign.