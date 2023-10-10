Related video above: Gov. DeSantis speaks at synagogue in Surfside amid attacks in Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Tuesday that the state would be increasing sanctions against Iranian businesses after the country celebrated the attacks on Israel conducted by Palestinian militant group Hamas that have left more than 1,000 people dead.

The Iranian government rejected allegations that it assisted Hamas with its preparations for the attack, but U.S. officials have acknowledged that Iranians are indirectly complicit in training, funding and support of the group.

DeSantis was joined by members of the Florida Legislature and leaders of the Jewish community at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a synagogue in Surfside, to introduce his new proposal. He said the proposal shows “that as we stand with Israel, we sanction Iran.”

Introduced in the next legislative session, the proposal will increase sanctions on Iran and block Iranian businesses in the state of Florida.

“Our proposed legislation will of course reinforce Florida’s commitment that we don’t do business with state sponsors of terrorism such as Iran,” he said.

“It’s going to expand the prohibition on state investment in Iranian businesses to include the financial, construction, manufacturing, textile, technology, mining, metals, shipping, shipbuilding and port sectors.”

The proposal builds upon a bill that DeSantis signed in May that restricts property ownership for citizens from China, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

“We’re gonna prohibit state and local governments from contracting with any company on this expanded sectors list, and we will not lift the sanctions until both the president and the U.S. Congress certify that Iran has stopped supporting international terrorism and seeking to … acquire weapons of mass destruction,” DeSantis said.

Both Hamas and Iran have publicly acknowledged a partnership in the decades-long conflict with Jerusalem, with Hamas seeking an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine and Iran seeking greater regional influence and the destruction of Israel.

Florida has among the highest Jewish populations in the U.S.

“Florida has a very special relationship with Israel,” Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R) said in a statement. “While we cherish the alliance between our governments, we also recognize the bonds of family and friendship that link so many Floridians to the Israeli people.”