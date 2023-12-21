TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he wishes former president Donald Trump hadn’t been indicted, citing that as the biggest challenge in the primary.

In an interview with David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network, DeSantis was asked if he has any regrets about running in the GOP primary.

“I would say if I could have one thing change, I wish Trump hadn’t been indicted on any of this stuff,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis added that the indictments have “distorted the primary” and “crowded out, I think so much other stuff.”

“It’s sucked out a lot of oxygen,” he said.

DeSantis also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing charges against the former president.

“[Bragg] would not have brought that case if it was anyone other than Donald Trump. So someone like that is distorting justice,” he said.

DeSantis said Bragg is abusing his power before mentioning how he himself removed two elected prosecutors in Florida — both Democrats.

“They view law as an extension of politics, and that gets very, very dangerous when this country goes down that road,” DeSantis said.

Brody asked if the indictments made the race tougher for DeSantis.

“Now in the general election, I think the Democrats have a plan on this,” he said. “I think the media has a plan on this. And I think if it gets to the point where six months from now Trump’s the presumptive nominee and he’s having to go through all this, they have a plan for how they’re going to ride this out.”

DeSantis’ presidential bid has had its share of turmoil. DeSantis is losing ground in the race to Nikki Haley and over the summer his campaign eliminated 40% of its staff members. In August, his campaign lost support from its biggest donor. Also in August, DeSantis replaced his campaign manager. Americans for Prosperity has thrown its support behind Haley.