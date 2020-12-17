DeSantis on accepting Biden as President-elect: ‘Not for me to do’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declined to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory on Tuesday.

“It’s not for me to do, Here’s what I would say, obviously we did our thing in Florida. The [Electoral] College voted. What’s going to happen is going to happen,” DeSantis said.

Political consultant Barry Edwards says DeSantis was much more direct at his Christmas party at the governor’s mansion earlier this week.

“And he said, ‘I know some of you don’t want to hear this, but the election’s over’, and he says, ‘it is what it is,'” Edwards said.

DeSantis did note that without President Trump in office it is unfortunate for the state.

“You know, look. The President has been a hell of an ally for this state. I can tell you that, it’s funny, because these hospitals, we’ve really supported them. If they needed something, we got it to them. I was like, ‘Well, I may not be a phone call away from getting everything done soon,'” he added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards says DeSantis will still work well with Biden but it won’t be as benefical for Florida.

“There was a special relationship there that was unique. And we were probably the most — and President Trump moved from New York to Florida. This was his home state. So we were the president’s home state during a presidency. That is a big deal. So we were at the top of the pecking order. We were number 1. We’re not gonna be number 1 anymore,” Edwards said.