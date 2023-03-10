In Davenport, Iowa Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance on a stage that looked very much like a campaign stop.

“We beat the left day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year,’ DeSantis told a crowd of cheering Republican voters.

Although he hasn’t officially declared himself as a presidential candidate, political expert, Dr. Susan MacManus says his stop today makes his intentions clear.

“If you are a betting person you have to say he’s running, every sign points to that and not just the book, but where he’s going is a real good sign,” MacManus said.

She says DeSantis may have political and legal reasons for not declaring his candidacy.

“Immediately upon declaring the whole world of their campaign finance changes under federal rules,” said MacManus.

She says the governor is using this time to make himself familiar to Iowa voters.

“He’s getting an early start because a lot of people around the country know the name but they don’t really know much about him,” she added.

DeSantis told Iowa voters where he stands on issues like education.

“In K-12, we’ve done things like eliminate critical race theory from our K-12 schools,” he said.

He explained to Iowans how he handled things during the pandemic.

“We know now today, the elites were wrong about lockdowns, they were wrong about forced masking, they were wrong about closing schools,” DeSantis said.

He also spoke about his fight with Disney, and how he’s fought against prosecutors who he calls liberals who are soft of crime.

The governor even made mention of his removal of Former Hillsborough Prosecutor Andrew Warren from office.

“We had a fellow, funded by Soros in Tampa, said he wasn’t going to enforce certain laws, I removed him from his post, he is gone,” said DeSantis.

Dr. MacManus says if DeSantis does enter the race, a showdown with former President Trump may have interesting possibilities.

“There are fears among some Republicans that if Trump were to lose to DeSantis, for the nomination, that he might make a third party run which might split out some of the Republican vote,”

