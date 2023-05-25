TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is hoping to overcome what many say was a failure to launch during the rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign.

DeSantis’ opponents are criticizing the Twitter event he used to announce his run for the White house.

According to CEO Elon Musk, 600,000 people logged on for the event. He said the large audience caused a glitch that delayed the announcement by nearly half an hour.

“Just a massive number of people online, so the servers are straining somewhat,” Musk said.

DeSantis’ opponents took the opportunity to make jabs at the governor. Former President Donald Trump called him ‘disloyal’ and said he ‘needs a personality transplant’.

During the debacle, President Joe Biden’s team posted a donation link on Twitter and said ‘This link works’.

Political analyst Tara Newsom explained, “That might be one of the messages that comes out of this failure to launch. Is Ron DeSantis effective? Can he take America into the future?”

On Thursday, fundraisers are scheduled to gather in Miami to make calls, raise cash for DeSantis’ presidential campaign.