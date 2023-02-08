OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Ocala at MVB Appliance LLC on Southeast 8th Street.

He’ll be joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, with sources telling WFLA.com that the topic will center on tax relief for Floridians.

The governor has proposed $1.5 billion in tax relief through a variety of budget proposals for the state’s next fiscal year, including items for childcare such as diapers and even making the purchase of stoves tax free, along with multiple tax holiday proposals for 2023.

