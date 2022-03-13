DeSantis, lawmakers sued by groups over congressional maps

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference after announcing a $20 million dollar program to create cybersecurity opportunities through the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

MIAMI (AP) — Voter rights groups are suing Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, his secretary of state and lawmakers seeking to throw out redrawn congressional districts saying the governor inappropriately influenced the once-a-decade process.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Tallahassee by two groups advocating for good government.

The complaint states DeSantis overstepped his power to propose his own maps to favor Republicans.

Lawmakers appeared to try to please the governor by redrawing the districts ignoring state and federal law, the complaint says.

The lawsuit calls for courts to intervene as the governor and lawmakers still appear to be headed to an impasse.