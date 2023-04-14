(WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis was interrupted by protesters during a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire on Friday evening.

While DeSantis was speaking, two women jumped on stage and started chanting “Jews against DeSantis.”

They were quickly escorted off stage by security.

“You gotta have a little spice in the speech, right?” DeSantis said. “You gotta have a little fun.”

The women carried a sign that said “Ron DeSantis: Loves Israel, Hates Jews.”

The organization IfNotNow said its members confronted DeSantis during the speech.

“We’re making clear that DeSantis is an antisemite whose actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger,” the organization posted on Twitter.