(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he thinks former president Donald Trump will claim the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries are “stolen no matter what.”

DeSantis was asked by a reporter whether he thinks Trump will accept the results of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries.

DeSantis took a big swing, saying the former president has “never” accepted a defeat.

“If Trump loses he will say it’s stolen no matter what,” DeSantis said.

“Absolutely, he will, he will. He will try to delegitimize the results,” DeSantis said. “He did that against Ted Cruz in 2016.”

“Even when like The Apprentice didn’t get an Emmy,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think there’s been a single time he’s ever been in competition for something where he didn’t get it, where he has, where he’s accepted. I don’t think he will do that.”

Next year’s GOP nomination is officially an open race. But many primary voters believe Trump was cheated in 2020 when he lost his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden. Multiple government and outside investigations have not found evidence of any voter fraud, despite Trump’s frequent and repeated false claims that are often repeated by many of his supporters.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.