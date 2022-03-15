DeSantis, House Speaker to speak in St. Pete

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference after announcing a $20 million dollar program to create cybersecurity opportunities through the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in St. Petersburg Tuesday to give a speech at St. Petersburg Collegiate High School. He’s expected to speak at 11:15 a.m.

While the topic for the event was not disclosed, it comes a day after the legislative session, where a number of state education priorities were passed in both chambers of the Florida Legislature.

The governor will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls and outgoing Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.

