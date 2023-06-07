TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials will speak at a roundtable event in Arizona Wednesday afternoon where they are expected to speak about immigration.

The governor will be joined by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, of Arizona.

While the topic of the event, taking place at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus, was not made public, the panel is expected to discuss the topic of illegal immigration.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Emergency Management broke its silence confirming to News Channel 8’s Libbey Dean that the state of Florida was, in fact, responsible for flying over 30 migrants from Texas to Sacramento, California.

In response to the flights, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter, calling DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” and floated the possibility of kidnapping charges under state law.

News Channel 8 will stream the roundtable event in a player above. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.