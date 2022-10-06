TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new political poll by Mason-Dixon on Florida’s midterm governor’s race puts incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) 11 points over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The poll, released Wednesday, says the governor is leading across the state, with only some regional exceptions. Mason-Dixon said Florida Republicans are “likely to sweep down-ballot races.”

DeSantis “is also running up large levels of support among men (60%), white voters (62%), those aged 50+ (56%) and Republicans (92%),” the poll said. “The governor also holds a noteworthy 52%-39% advantage over Crist among unaffiliated voters.”

Across Florida, the Mason-Dixon poll shows DeSantis with 52% of likely voters and Crist with the support of 41%. There are 6% of likely voters who are undecided, according to the poll, and 1% split between two other candidates.

According to the poll, DeSantis’ job performance remains positive, at a 55% approval, while 42% disapprove. It’s an increase from earlier in the year, according to Mason-Dixon. The poll said recovery from damages during Hurricane Ian could “test” his leadership over the next few weeks before the election.

DeSantis’ approval rating, according to Mason-Dixon, is at its highest since March 2019, when it was 62%.

For other elections, Mason-Dixon reported Florida’s other Republican candidates are holding double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents.

“Attorney General Ashley Moody leads her challenger Aramis Ayala by 50%-37% and State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis leads his challenger Adam Holloway by 47%-37%,” Mason-Dixon reported. “In the Agriculture Commissioner’s race, an open seat vacated by Nikki Fried, Republican Wilton Simpson leads Democrat Naomi Esther Blumer by 47%-34%.”

Broken down regionally, Crist leads in Southeast Florida, which Mason-Dixon describes as a “traditionally Democratic” portion of the state. DeSantis, compared to Crist, has a larger share of registered Republican voters, as well as Independent voters.

The Mason-Dixon poll shows Crist has an 84% voter base among registered Democrats, while DeSantis has 92% of registered Republicans, and 52% of Floridians who vote Independently, compared to Crist’s 39%. The governor also has a larger number of voters both young than, and older than, age 50 who approve of his job performance.

The Florida midterms are just over a month away, early voting opens on Oct. 29 with Election Day on Nov. 8.