TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis will join CNN at 9 p.m. Thursday for a town hall less than two weeks before the Iowa Caucus.

CNN is hosting the town hall at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. The network will host a second town hall featuring Republican candidate Nikki Haley at 10 p.m. immediately following the DeSantis town hall.

DeSantis took a shot at fellow Republicans on Wednesday in Iowa, stating that he hasn’t noticed much of a difference since they took control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m sick of Republicans always losing to the Democrats,” DeSantis said to applause in Council Bluffs.

“You look in Washington, it’s like, you elect Republicans, control the House. I have not noticed much of a difference in anything,” DeSantis continued. “They promise all this stuff, they go on TV … and then nothing ends up ever happening.”

DeSantis is increasingly distancing himself from Trump as he looks for a notable finish in the Iowa caucuses, the GOP’s first nominating contest, which is in less than two weeks. Trump continues to be a strong frontrunner in polls of Republican voters in Iowa and elsewhere, despite DeSantis’ and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s best efforts to topple him.

DeSantis’ campaign has hit some roadblocks in recent months, including reducing campaign staff and losing ground in the polls to Haley. A large Republican PAC, Americans for Prosperity Action, has chosen to endorse Haley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.