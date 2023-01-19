FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie are expected to speak in Fort Myers Thursday morning. According to state information on the Governor’s media channel, the event centers on recovery from Hurricane Ian.

The event was focused on hurricane recovery. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced $100 million for beach recovery for victims of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, impacting 16 coastal counties.

