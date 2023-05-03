JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a prescription drug bill during a news conference in Jupiter Wednesday morning.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the Florida Atlantic University MacArthur Campus alongside Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida and Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

DeSantis is expected to sign CS/CS/SB-1550, which was sent to his desk after passing the Florida legislature.

According to a Florida Senate bill analysis, SB 1550 “addresses the transparency of a manufacturer’s prescription drug price increases above certain thresholds and the relationships between pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy benefits plans and programs, and pharmacy providers for delivering pharmacy services to covered persons.”