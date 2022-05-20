WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke alongside DEO Secretary Dane Eagle Friday to discuss the state’s budget surplus, unemployment, and several other hot topics facing Floridians like rising prices as the gas pump.

DeSantis began the press conference by touting the states’ record budget surplus following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the 2021-2022 Florida budget is, “by far the largest budget surplus in the history of our state” adding the surplus will likely exceed $21B. “[We’re] now in a situation where we never had a stronger fiscal position in the states’ history.”

DeSantis also touched on Florida’s recent unemployment numbers saying in April alone, the state added another 57,000 jobs.

“Thats an increase of .7% which is twice the increase as a nation as a whole,” DeSantis said.

Florida’s unemployment rate is now at 3%, which is below the national average of 3.6% the governor added. The numbers mark the 17 consecutive month Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national avgerage.