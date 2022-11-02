TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, are in the final days of their campaigns for governor.

Both candidates spent the past weekend at rallies and pushed for votes.

“I need everyone to get out and vote. We need everyone to get out and vote, it’s critically important,” Crist told a crowd.

“We’ve got to work hard, we’ve got to get the vote out,” DeSantis said.

The Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. Then his “Don’t Tread on Florida” tour kicks off Friday.

The governor plans to visit 13 counties in three days. He is scheduled to stop in Pinellas County on Saturday, and will be in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties on Sunday.

“Obviously, you have people who have moved here, people are investing here, but you also have people who are visiting here,” DeSantis told voters at a previous rally. “While you had restrictions and mandates in many parts of the country, 2021 in Florida was the best year we’ve ever had for domestic tourism.”

President Joe Biden joined Crist for a campaign event in South Florida on Tuesday. Crist will continue campaign efforts in the area with stops planned in Broward and Palm Beach counties on Wednesday.

At past campaign stops, Crist has questioned the governor’s intention to fulfill his duties for a full term if he’s re-elected.

“He’s not paying attention to Florida, he’s paying attention to his own future and that’s why over the weekend he went to New York. He’s trying to campaign for president and we deserve a governor who cares about our state,” Crist said.

The website FiveThirtyEight.com tracks all major polls. According to the site, DeSantis holds a 9-point lead over Crist less than a week before Election Day.