TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A presidential run for Gov. Ron DeSantis is now looking all but certain after two developments in Tallahassee Monday.

The governor’s press secretary Bryan Griffin handed in his resignation from the executive office of the governor and announced he is joining DeSantis’ political operation. Griffin said in a statement: “I am stepping away from this role to pursue other avenues of helping to deliver the governor’s success to our country.”

That same political operation also announced an office move Monday. After spotting a moving truck outside of the Republican Party of Florida headquarters in Tallahassee, 8 On Your Side confirmed the political operation is setting up shop in a new office across town.

The cost of this move could force the governor’s political team to file with the FEC within the next 15 days, which would potentially confirm a presidential bid. The expense would need to exceed $5,000 to trigger the filing requirement.

The governor addressed the move vaguely at a press conference at New College of Florida Monday. “There’s a variety of things that go into that and all I will say is I promised we would deliver big – we obviously have and we have a couple more things on the agenda,” he said.

Republicans are also already lining up to support the governor.

“It’s kind of a magic moment,” State Rep. Spencer Roach said. “I think the governor has to capitalize on it and I hope that he runs … it would be political malpractice should he decide not to run.”

8 On Your Side’s Libbey Dean asked the governor after Florida’s legislative session what he thought of the comments from Republicans that it would be “political malpractice” if he didn’t run for the White House.

“We’ll get on that relatively soon – you either have to put up or shut up on that,” DeSantis replied.

Roach endorsed DeSantis despite no official announcement from the governor yet. Roach says DeSantis is Republicans’ best bet in 2024.

“I think deep down there’s some insecurity with the Trump campaign. I think that they know Ron DeSantis is a threat,” Roach said.

Meanwhile, Former President Trump, DeSantis’ rival should he enter the race, continues touting his lead in early polling. His latest press release Monday shows the former president holds the support of 55% of likely GOP primary voters. However, political analysts have suggested it’s early enough that anything can happen.