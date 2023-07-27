TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The battle over Florida’s new African American History standards has continued to cause controversy.

The part that’s creating discord is language on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

The new standards instantly caught the attention of the White House, with Vice President Kamala Harris making a last-minute trip to Florida Friday to denounce the teachings, saying she is “deeply concerned” that the state is “replacing history with lies.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis went on offense immediately, saying that the White House is lying.

“Why would they come down – when you have all these other problems – come down to Florida and lie about something that’s readily checkable?” DeSantis said.

Now, in the latest twist, DeSantis’ press secretary Jeremy Redfern has discovered language in the College Boards AP African American history course that’s similar to the controversial phrasing.

“In addition to agricultural work, enslaved people learned specialized trades and worked as painters, carpenters, tailors, musicians, and healers in the North and South. Once free, American Americans used these skills to provide for themselves and others,” the AP African American Studies course framework states.

DeSantis denounced the AP African American course earlier this year. Now he’s comparing the two.

“The AP course has made that same point. Other courses have made that same point,” DeSantis said Thursday. “That same curriculum had the same point in there that [The White House] already endorsed.”

Nonetheless, Democrats are still taking issue with the news standards.

“If we’re going to teach history, we need to make sure that the students know what’s accurate history and then make sure that it’s not offending the black Floridians who live right here within the state,” State Sen. Shevrin Jones said.

This all comes a day after Florida’s Education Commissioner Manny Diaz doubled down on the new standards, saying in a letter they will be implemented “swiftly.”

Diaz alongside DeSantis administration officials also condemned fellow Republican and Congressman Byron Donalds who said controversies like this are why he supports Donald Trump for president.

This back and forth over how African American history is taught in Florida will likely continue. Nonetheless, the new standards will be implemented in Florida’s public schools this coming school year.