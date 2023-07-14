TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a campaign stop in Iowa Friday. He’s trying to regain momentum in the race for the White House.

New reports show the governor wants to reassure donors he has what it takes to win. According to a confidential campaign memo obtained by NBC News, DeSantis’ plans to efforts on states with early primaries before focusing attention on Super Tuesday battlegrounds.

Recent polls show the White House hopeful is falling behind in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, according to NBC News. Political analyst Tara Newsom with St. Petersburg College says all 3 are critical in winning the presidential GOP nomination.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is being criticized by many Floridians for the state’s property insurance crisis. Farmers Insurance is the latest provider to leave the state.

DeSantis responded to the concerns, “Knock on wood we won’t have a big storm this summer.” He said recently enacted reform need time to resolve the issue.

Many Democrats are calling for the governor to return and hold another special session addressing the crisis. State Sen. Tracie Davis from Jacksonville said, “We’re the people that can solve this problem for Floridians, and we’re willing to work, but we need the governor to come back home to do that.”

DeSantis shows no sign of slowing down campaign efforts. According to Newsom, it’s a risky move. “He hasn’t been able to move the dial in Iowa. So, why not dig in, come back and hold a special session in the state of Florida,” she says.

The governor’s roundtable in Iowa is scheduled for 1 p.m.