(NBC News) – It’s unclear when or where Republican presidential candidates will debate next — or how many of them there will be. But Ron DeSantis wants a head-to-head clash with Nikki Haley, and he might get that chance.

The Florida governor told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday morning that he hopes the criteria to make upcoming debate qualification more difficult, potentially resulting in a one-on-one faceoff with the former United Nations ambassador.

Hewitt asked DeSantis if he’d be willing to debate Haley one-on-one on his radio show, prompting DeSantis to predict that the showdown might be happening anyway in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“Hopefully, they’ll raise the thresholds for qualifying. And it may end up just being a one-on-one debate,” DeSantis told Hugh Hewitt before any more official debate plans had been announced.

