DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspect in the murders of a Daytona Beach husband and wife during Bike Week was in the United States illegally under “the Biden Administration’s dangerous immigration policies,” Gov. Ron DeSantis stated in a news release Wednesday.

Jean Macean, 32, a citizen of Haiti is accused of slashing the throats of Brenda and Terry Aultman on March 10 while they were riding their bikes home from Main Street. The center of Bike Week when they were attacked.

“Floridians should not be subject to the reckless open border policies that the Biden Administration is imposing on this country,” DeSantis stated in the news release. “These policies are deadly. We also need answers as to why the State Attorney’s Office dropped charges against the defendant.”

Macean was previously arrested in Orange County in 2019 on multiple drug-related charges involving cocaine, meth and marijuana. Those charges were dropped by the State Attorney’s Office, under former State Attorney Aramis Ayala on Feb. 10, 2020, for unknown reasons.

Ayala is currently running for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young described these killings as “one of the most vicious attacks I’ve ever seen in my 20 years.”

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit in September 2021, suing President Joe Biden’s White House Administration over their alleged failure to properly secure the border.