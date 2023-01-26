MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, with the event focused on “Preserving Law and Order in Florida,” according DeSantis’ media channels.

DeSantis began the event by saying that Florida was a “Law and Order” state, and said that other parts of the country “indulged in what I would say are faddish thinking,” and said that despite those attempts and experiments, using social services to fix crime problems was a “disastrous” effort, rather than having police continue on the street when “there are dangerous people.”

In Florida, DeSantis said it would not happen on his watch, and that the state had not only rejected efforts to defund law enforcement, via legislation to preserve funding for agencies.

“You never saw us defund police in the state of Florida, not on my watch,” DeSantis said. He also mentioned 2021’s anti-riot law, praising it as a way to hold people accountable, and said that Florida made sure police were treated better in the state than other areas, including through bonuses as well as recruitment bonuses and other incentives.

He said there had already been 1,000 recruitment bonuses paid out across Florida, saying that the bonuses were helpful, “especially amid inflation.” DeSantis also pointed to how Florida had increased penalties for those dealing in fentanyl and had worked to address border security as well.

Discussing how if people wanted change they should run for office, DeSantis said he had taken steps to root out an effort to “be a law unto themselves,” in Tampa, a reference to ongoing political action involving the governor and suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren.

The governor said the state was dedicated to law and order, and highlighted decreased crime rates in 2022 across Florida.

“Right now, the state of Florida, our crime rate is at a 50-year low,” DeSantis said. “Overall crime is down nearly 10% year-over-year, murder down 14%, burgarly down 15%, and robbery down 7% year-over-year.” He continued, saying that in Miami, the murder rate had dropped 15% from 2020 to 2021, then dropped another 38% in the first half of 2022.

DeSantis said it was owed to policy. Mentioning a recent trip to Philadelphia, the governor said that “all hell can break loose” without better criminal justice policies and that the city had gone soft on crime.

Turning to the coming legislative session in March, DeSantis said the state would be proposing a number of reforms to ensure Florida “keeps the momentum going” and “cements our reputation as being a law and order state, and take further actions to protect the people of Florida.”

Focusing on the proposal, DeSantis said the state would push for changes to the voting process on the death penalty, using the recent sentencing of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter, as a recent example of how a small number of jurors can prevent a death sentence. He said he didn’t believe justice had been served.

“If you’re going to have capital, you have to administrate it to the worst of the worst crimes,” DeSantis said, promising work to reform that statute with the state legislature.

