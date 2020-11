TAMPA (NBC) – The city of Denver has overturned a 31-year old ban on pit bulls.

Voters approved removing the ban on the dog breed allowing residents to own up to two pit bulls as long as they obtain a breed-restricted permit.

Pit bulls were first banned in Denver back in 1989.

Sixty-four percent of voters were in favor of overturning the ban while 35-percent were against it.

The new ordinance goes into effect January 1.